New Mexico commission votes to reconsider stream access rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Game Commission has voted to reconsider a rule governing access to streams and rivers adjacent to private property.

The commission voted 6-1 Thursday to order the Game and Fish Department to come up with a plan to either amend or repeal the measure.

The rule was adopted by the previous commission two years ago. It allows landowners to petition the department to certify waters on private property as “non-navigable” and prohibit public access without written permission.

The department has approved five applications certifying waters as “non-navigable.” A few others are pending.

State Attorney General Hector Balderas says his office will work with the commission in the coming months to ensure the rule balances landowner interests in protecting their property from trespass and damage while ensuring New Mexicans' rights of access to public waterways.