SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill that would legalize medically assisted suicide for terminally ill patients in New Mexico passed its first hurdle Friday and is backed by the state's Democratic governor.

In the Democratic-led party-line vote, the Elizabeth Whitfield End-Of-Life Act passed the House Health and Human Services Committee 7-4. The bill is named for a former state district judge who testified in favor of physician-assisted suicide in 2017 and died of cancer in 2018.