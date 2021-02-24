New Mexico Republicans ask to remove barriers around Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in New Mexico have asked that the state remove protective barriers erected around the state Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection in which supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Republicans in the state legislature asked the Legislative Council on Tuesday to remove the fences around the facility, arguing that “the threat has not materialized.”