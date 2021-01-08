New Jersey opens megasites planned to vaccinate thousands DAVID PORTER, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 1:11 p.m.
1 of4 Sergeant Brian Patrick McKnerney, of the New Jersey State Police, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Morris County, vaccination site, in Rockaway, NJ, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Gov. Phil Murphy toured what's being called a vaccine megasite at a former Sears store in Morris County on Friday where health officials hope to vaccinate more than 2,000 people per day in coming weeks and months. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Sarah Blesener/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Sergeant Michael Zarro, of the Mount Olive, NJ, Police Department, rolls up his sleeve to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the Morris County, vaccination site, in Rockaway, NJ, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Gov. Phil Murphy toured what's being called a vaccine megasite at a former Sears store in Morris County on Friday where health officials hope to vaccinate more than 2,000 people per day in coming weeks and months. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Sarah Blesener/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy attends the opening of the Morris County, vaccination site, in Rockaway, NJ, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Gov. Phil Murphy toured what's being called a vaccine megasite at a former Sears store in Morris County on Friday where health officials hope to vaccinate more than 2,000 people per day in coming weeks and months. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Sarah Blesener/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Health care workers prepare to give COVID-19 vaccinations at the Morris County, vaccination site, in Rockaway, NJ, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Gov. Phil Murphy toured what's being called a vaccine megasite at a former Sears store in Morris County on Friday where health officials hope to vaccinate more than 2,000 people per day in coming weeks and months. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Sarah Blesener/AP Show More Show Less
ROCKAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy toured what's being called a vaccine megasite at a former Sears store in Morris County on Friday where health officials hope to vaccinate more than 2,000 people per day in coming weeks and months.
Several first responders received the vaccine Friday, including Thomas Lyons, an EMT with the Pequannock Township fire and rescue squad.