New Jersey lawmakers to vote on cannabis referendum

New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote Monday on a proposal to let voters decide in 2020 whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

If the amendment goes on the ballot, voters would be asked whether to approve recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. All sales of cannabis products would be subject to the 6.625% sales tax. Towns could also pass ordinances to charge a local tax as well.

There are two possible paths for the question to appear on the ballot. The proposed amendment must pass with a three-fifths majority in both houses in a single year, or with a simple majority in two consecutive years in order to appear on the ballot. Democrats control the Assembly and Senate.

Lawmakers failed in March to advance legislation legalizing recreational cannabis, despite support from Democratic leaders and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, so they plan to seek support from voters.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana already.