New Iran president calls Macron about stalled nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — In his first phone call to a Western leader, the new president of Iran asked his French counterpart Monday to help secure Iran's “rights” in now-stalled talks to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.
Ebrahim Raisi, the hard-line cleric and protégé of Iran's supreme leader who took office last week, told French President Emmanuel Macron that the U.S. and European Union must implement their commitments under the landmark 2015 deal, the official IRNA news agency reported.