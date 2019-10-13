New Hampshire fair season wraps up with Sandwich Fair

SANDWICH, N.H. (AP) — Get your fried dough and Ferris wheel rides in while you can — New Hampshire's fair season is coming to an end.

There are a dozen agriculture fairs held every summer and fall across New Hampshire, traditionally starting with the Stratham Fair in July and ending with the Sandwich Fair, which started Friday night and ends Monday.

The first Sandwich Fair in 1886 was a market day for farmers to trade and sell their cattle. The following year, a band and baby beauty contest were added, and the event attracted more than 3,000 people.

This year's schedule includes animal exhibits and shows, food and amusement park rides, music and a parade. There's also a women's "skillet toss" and a "gentlemen's keg toss."