New Guard unit coming to West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Army Guard officials have announced the opening of a new Special Forces Airborne unit in the Eastern Panhandle.

The unit will create a variety of jobs and economic investment in the region, The Journal reported.

The 1528th Forward Support Company Special Operations Airborne unit will activate in the fall of 2021, but is already accepting applications from those interested in joining the newest unit to come to the Eastern Panhandle, said Master Sgt. Charles Withrow.

“It’s going to create new opportunities. Because we have this unit, future plans are to add a new facility to the area in the near future,” Withrow said. “As for a young person looking to join the military, now we can offer these support company things — airborne training, the possibility of travel and a number of positions that weren’t available here.

“And, with new units, there are new full-time positions for current members to apply for, as well as positions for retirees. Really, it’s a big investment in the community,” Withrow added.

The new unit's mission will be to provide logistics support for U.S. Army Special Operations Forces units worldwide.