MILFORD — A building material and distribution company has signed a lease for warehouse, yard and storage space on Depot Road.

In a statement, Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., said the landlord, MNBD, LLC., is leasing the 22,000-square-foot site at 252-262 Depot Road for more than $1.4 million to New England Gypsum for a five-year term.

“The landlord has done some terrific enhancements to the facility with paving, fencing and fixing up the warehouses. He’s done an awesome job,” said Dave Westerman, Hartford branch manager.

New England Gypsum, which also has a site in Hartford, has already occupied the Milford building.

“Our top five specialties are drywall, metal framing, acoustics, lumber and ventilation,” said Westerman. “We supply residential and commercial construction, and we supply contractors as well as homeowners.”

Besides materials, New England Gypsum also has tools, safety equipment and accessories, Westerman added.

Before expanding their business into Milford, New England Gypsum had several locations across different states, including South Portland, Maine, Boston, Mass., and Manchester, N.H.

“This is the first time we are in Milford, and it is a brand new location for us,” said Westerman.

He said they do a lot of business along the coastline, and Milford is an excellent central location to operate the business.

“It’s a great site for what we do. It’s in a great location, and the storage space is perfect for what we do. It’s a big wide-open building,” he said. “And we had been servicing the coastline from Norwalk to New Haven from Hartford for several years. The coastline is a market we ship into, and it’s a market we would like to do more business in.”

“We are excited to be here, and we are staffing, so we are looking to hire people in the area,” Westerman added.