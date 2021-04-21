New Czech foreign minister sworn in amid crisis with Russia April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 11:30 a.m.
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, right, and newly appointed Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek walk to address media at the Cernin's Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Kulhanek was appointed during a Czech Russia diplomatic crisis over the alleged involvement in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014.
Czech Republic's newly appointed Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek addresses media at the Cernin's Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Kulhanek was appointed during a Czech Russia diplomatic crisis over the alleged involvement in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014.
Czech diplomats and their families arrive at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014.
Czech diplomats and their families arrive at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014.
Czech diplomats and their families arrive at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014.
8 of8
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic's new foreign minister, Jakub Kulhanek, was sworn in Wednesday, amid a fierce diplomatic conflict with Moscow over allegations Russian agents were involved in a massive Czech ammunition depot explosion.
Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country, in response to the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies from the GRU and the SVR, Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services.