New Canaan YMCA Family Fun Obstacle Run a success

Cassidy and Callyn Stanley at the finish line.

More than 400 people attended the New Canaan YMCA’s Family Fun Obstacle Run on Oct. 20. The event featured a family-friendly obstacle course with multiple inflatables, fun challenges, as well as music, yard games, and a taco truck.