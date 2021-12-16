New California rules end distinction for vaccinated workers DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 1:07 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - A worker wears a mask while preparing desserts at the Universal City Walk Friday, May 14, 2021, in Universal City, Calif. Workplace regulators are poised on Thursday, Dec. 16 to extend California’s coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with some revisions that business groups say could worsen the labor shortage. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Workers and customers wear masks inside an Apple Store amid the COVID-19 pandemic on The Promenade Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. Workplace regulators are poised on Thursday, Dec. 16 to extend California’s coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with some revisions that business groups say could worsen the labor shortage. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE — California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask while speaking at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on July 26, 2021. California is bringing back a statewide indoor mask mandate. Newsom's administration announced the new mandate will start Wednesday, Dec. 15 and last until Jan. 15, 2022. The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47% in the past two weeks. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Workplace regulators are poised on Thursday to extend California’s coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with some revisions that business groups say could worsen the labor shortage.
The main change to the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's revised temporary rule is that it would erase current distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees.