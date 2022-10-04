New Brazilian Congress not likely to address climate FABIANO MAISONNAVE and MAURICIO SAVARESE Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 10:32 a.m.
1 of12 FILE - Smoke rises from a fire near a logging area in the Transamazonica highway region, in the municipality of Humaita, Amazonas state, Brazil, Sept. 17, 2022. Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world's largest rainforest, but after the Sunday, Oct. 2, election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - An Indigenous girl stamps her hand prints with red paint symbolizing blood, on a Brazilian national flag during an Indigenous protest against violence, illegal logging, mining and ranching, and to demand government protection for their reserves one day before the celebration of "Amazon Day," in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 4, 2022. Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world's largest rainforest, but after the Sunday, Oct. 2, election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - Brazil's then-environment minister, Ricardo Salles talks to supporters at the end of a caravan of motorcycle enthusiasts, organized to show support for President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2021. Salles was elected as one of the representatives of Sao Paulo state on Sunday, Oct. 2. Marcelo Chello/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE - Congressional candidate Marina Silva, left, speaks during a campaign event with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2022. A native of the Amazon, Silva had to run from the country's biggest city, São Paulo; her native state of Acre has become a Bolsonaro stronghold. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 FILE - Presidential election campaign flags hang for sale, featuring the faces of both current President Jair Bolsonaro, left, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside the Supreme Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 5, 2022. Bolsonaro will face da Silva in the Oct. 30 runoff for president. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, right, laughs next to his Vice President Gen. Hamilton Mourao during a ceremony marking Army Day at Army headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, April 19, 2022. Under Bolsonaro's orders, Mourao oversaw a fruitless deployment of thousands of soldiers with no experience in environmental law enforcement to the Amazon to prevent deforestation and man-made fires during the first three years of Bolsonaro’s rule. The initiative has been heavily criticized by environmentalists for its high costs without any real impact. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - Indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara, right, speaks by Kayapo leader Raoni Metuktire, left, and Joenia Wapichana, center, at a meeting with lawmakers to discuss land rights and the Chamber of Deputies' role in the protection of the environment in Brasilia, Brazil, April 25, 2019. Guajajara chose to run for Congress in São Paulo instead of her native Maranhao state and was elected. Wapichana, only the second Indigenous person elected to Congress in Brazilian history, failed to secure a new term. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - A boat moves through Javari Valley Indigenous territory, Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 10, 2022. Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world's largest rainforest, but after the Sunday, Oct. 2 election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world's largest rainforest, but after Sunday's election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever.
In the country's lower house of Congress, the Liberal Party of President Jair Bolsonaro increased its share by 30%, jumping from 76 to 99 seats. The Liberal Party has one of the worst environmental records among the country’s many parties, according to two Congress watchdogs. One of the new lawmakers is former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, a fierce agribusiness ally who has dismissed climate change as a “useless debate.” On his watch, Brazil’s environmental agencies were weakened and Amazon deforestation spiked to its highest rate in 15 years.
Written By
FABIANO MAISONNAVE and MAURICIO SAVARESE