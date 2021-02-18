Nevada resumes high school sports, except in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced high school sports regulated by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association can return to practices and games, nearly a year after they were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is expected to come up with the framework to relaunch, which could happen as early as Thursday, clearing the way for a five-week high school football season starting March 6. The framework must include weekly testing for student-athletes and coaches.

Despite the announcement, sports in the Las Vegas area will not resume because there is no immediate plan to bring high school students back to in-person learning, a requirement for having high school sports.

Association Executive Director Bart Thompson said the Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas schools, is the only one of 17 school districts in the state that has opted out of the fall season.

“It’s up to our membership to decide which sports to participate in,” Thompson said.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has confirmed that the district will not allow sports to be played by its member schools until students are back in the classroom.

The only season remaining for Las Vegas athletes is the spring, which includes baseball, track, swimming, boys golf, boys volleyball and softball. It is unclear if the district will return to in-person learning to allow for sports to resume.

“Our kids need to be playing sports. I’ve had numerous athletes call me in tears — big, burly senior boys, call me in tears to let me know that their lives are in shambles because they’re missing out on their senior year of athletics,” said Ryan Anderson, who is a parent and coach.

Noncontact youth sports outside of the NIAA have been up and running since October. The announcement on Wednesday allows the contact sports of football, wrestling and basketball to resume as well, but only those regulated by the NIAA. Other contact sports outside the NIAA will remain halted until at least May 1, officials said.