Nevada reports 392 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Health officials ion Sunday reported 392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada with three additional deaths.

The latest numbers bring the state’s confirmed case count to 82,100 with 1,623 known deaths.

Nevada health officials said 1,409 of the deaths have come in Clark County, the state’s largest that includes Las Vegas.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Nevada’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, but the average of daily new deaths dropped.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.