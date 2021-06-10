Nevada plans to use 3 or 4 drugs for late-July execution KEN RITTER, Associated Press June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 11:10 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the then-newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Nevada prison officials say they'll use a never-before-tried combination of drugs will be employed for the state's first lethal injection in 15 years. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this June 7, 1999, file photo, Zane Floyd makes an appearance in Clark County Justice Court in Las Vegas to face charges of murder in the shooting deaths of four people inside an Albertsons grocery store days earlier. A federal judge says he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they don't have a finalized plan for how the execution would be carried out. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware also said Thursday, May 20, 2021, he might draw the district attorney in Las Vegas into hearings about whether to pause the DA's bid to execute convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, possibly in late July. The judge noted he's being asked to stay an execution that hasn't been scheduled yet. (Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun, Pool, File) Aaron Mayes/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada prison officials disclosed Thursday that they want to use a never-before-tried combination of drugs for the state’s first lethal injection in 15 years, including the powerful opioid fentanyl, the sedative ketamine and a heart-stopping salt, potassium chloride.
Deputy federal public defenders representing convicted murderer Zane Michael Floyd promised courtroom challenges of the plan.