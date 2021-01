LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's three Democrats in the U.S. House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump over the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, while the state's lone Republican in the House voted against impeachment.

Republican Rep. Mark Amodei, who represents northern Nevada in the 2nd Congressional District, said in a statement after voting against the article of impeachment that there is “plenty of blame to go around” and that “there is blame and responsibility for the President."