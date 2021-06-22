Nevada lawmakers OK spending federal relief funds

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers approved millions in new spending for schools, food subsidies and housing assistance on Tuesday, digging into the coronavirus relief funds that the federal government allocated to the state in March.

Members of the Legislature's Interim Finance Committee met in Las Vegas and approved $40 million in rental assistance, $12 million for homeowner's assistance, $5.6 million to the state's unemployment insurance system and additional funds to hire auditors to oversee $1.1 billion in relief funds designated for elementary and secondary schools.