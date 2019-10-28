Nevada health exchange aims for enrollee retention, increase

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada health insurance exchange has announced plans focusing on enrollee retention following its split from the federal website.

Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange has switched back to a state-based exchange following its split from Healthcare.gov.

The state exchange says its first enrollment period is set for Nov. 1 with hopes to retain enrollee numbers after last year's 7,000-count decrease.

Officials say the exchange is now contracting with third-party vendor GetInsured to operate its own website for the first time since its launch with then-contractor Xerox in 2013.

Officials say there were an assortment of glitches leading to the decision to fire Xerox and switch to Healthcare.gov, but the federal site became too expensive.

Officials say they are now saving millions.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com