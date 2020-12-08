Nevada court calls for fast-track filings in election case

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, people wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas. Attorneys for the Donald Trump campaign are appealing to the state Supreme Court to overrule a lower court judge and nullify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Nevada. Documents filed Monday seek to reverse Judge James Todd Russell's finding on Friday that the Trump legal team failed to prove the election was swayed by fraudulent or illegal votes. less FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, people wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas. Attorneys for the Donald Trump campaign are appealing to the state Supreme Court to overrule ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Nevada court calls for fast-track filings in election case 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court is fast-tracking an appeal by the Donald Trump campaign aimed at nullifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win in the state.

The high court called for written filings by Tuesday afternoon, just a day after attorneys for six Republican electors asked justices to overrule a lower court judge’s finding that the Nov. 3 election was not swayed by fraudulent or illegal votes.

Democrats are defending the election and Judge James Todd Russell’s finding, which followed a hearing last Thursday in Carson City District Court.

With the Electoral College due to finalize nationwide presidential election results next Monday, the state high court said it will expedite the appeal.

One of the seven justices, Elissa Cadish, disqualified herself from the case, citing an unspecified relationship with appeal participants.

Biden is due to receive six votes from Nevada. The state Supreme Court certified on Nov. 24 that he won the state by 33,596 votes, or nearly 2.4% of the 1.4 million votes cast.