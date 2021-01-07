Nevada congressman Horsford calls for Trump's impeachment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump after the violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters, making the Nevada Democrat the first member of the state's congressional delegation to call for the president's removal since Wednesday's attack.

Horsford said in a statement Thursday that the president “used his platform to incite insurrection against the government — putting our lives in danger and jeopardizing the very core of our democracy.” He called the president's actions unacceptable and said Trump must be impeached and removed from office “before he can cause further damage to our democracy and public faith in our institutions.”