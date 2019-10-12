Nevada cities plan votes on misdemeanor jury trials issue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two southern Nevada cities are considering laws to sidestep a requirement to provide jury trials in misdemeanor domestic abuse cases where gun ownership rights could be affected.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the proposed ordinances due for votes in coming days in Henderson and North Las Vegas virtually mirror a proposed measure in Las Vegas.

They would create a misdemeanor domestic violence offense that doesn't require defendants who are found guilty to give up their guns.

The moves follow a unanimous Nevada Supreme Court ruling in September that called limiting state and U.S. Constitutional rights to own a gun a serious penalty that a jury should decide.

The court ruling followed a 2015 change in Nevada state law to ban gun ownership by people convicted of domestic violence.

