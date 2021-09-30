Nevada Supreme Court orders separate trials in four killings

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday a Salvadoran immigrant accused of killing four northern Nevadans during a crime rampage in January 2019 must be tried separately in Washoe County for the deaths of a Reno couple and in Douglas County for two women who were fatally shot in Gardnerville.

Prosecutors in both counties had argued that Wilber Ernesto Martinez could be tried for all four killings in Washoe County, where a grand jury indicted him on four murder and five burglary charges.