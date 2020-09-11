Nevada Highway Patrol: Woman killed in car-SUV head-on crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving a car was killed in metro Las Vegas early Friday morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way SUV driven by a man who was slightly injured.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on northbound U.S. 95 near Russell Road.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the SUV driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

No identities were released.