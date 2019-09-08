Nevada GOP scraps presidential nominating contests in 2020

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Republican Party officials have re-elected their incumbent chairman and scrapped their presidential nominating contests in 2020.

Meeting in Winnemucca, the Nevada GOP voted Saturday against holding a presidential primary next year.

Canceling primaries, caucuses and other voting is not unusual for the party of the White House incumbent seeking a second term.

Doing so allows President Donald Trump to try to consolidate his support as Democrats work to winnow their large field of candidates.

Nevada GOP spokesman Keith Schipper says the party will vote to endorse and bind the delegates to Trump at a later date.

Meanwhile, state Republican Chairman Michael McDonald, who has served since 2012, easily won a three-way race with 57 percent of the vote or 205 out of 362 votes cast.