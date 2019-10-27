Network of Executive Women’s monthly luncheon meeting

The Network of Executive Women’s monthly luncheon meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., in Stratford at noon.

Speaker and coach Tina Kadish will discuss the power of having a growth mindset for success in life and business. She’ll share her 4-step program to reprogram your mindset.

Open to women in business. Guest attendance is limited to two Network events; thereafter membership is required.

Register by Sunday, Nov. 3, at networkofexecutivewomen.org and pay $24.99 for members and $29.99 for non-members. Late registrants or walk-ins, $5 additional.