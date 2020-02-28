Network of Executive Women of Milford hosts Comedy Night fund-raiser

The Network of Executive Women (NEW) of Milford will host Comedy Night Out fundraiser, presented by Treehouse Comedy Productions/Laffs for Loot on Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St. Stratford. All of the net proceeds of the event will support NEW’s scholarship fund which provides educational opportunities to local women in need of financial assistance in order to return to college.

The event will feature dinner, dessert, a cash bar, raffle and a live auction, plus entertainment from three local comedians, Billy Winn, longtime CT radio personality and voted “Favorite CT Comic” three years in a row; John Iavarone, first place finisher on MTV’s Sketch Comedy; and Giancarlo Biondino, grand champion of The Funniest Comic in CT 2019.

The event is sponsored by Executive Cleaners, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, The Milford Bank, Wanda Carlson-State Farm Insurance and Subway.

Tickets are $49. Sponsorship opportunities are available and begin at $100. To purchase tickets or find out more, visit networkofexecutivewomen.org/comedy-night-out.