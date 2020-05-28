Network of Executive Women hosts virtual meeting

The Network of Executive Women of Milford’s monthly luncheon meeting will be held virtually Tuesday, June 2, at noon. Speaker Jocelyn Murray, owner of Marketing & Event Resources, will discuss marketing strategies and tips to help small businesses navigate during COVID and beyond. Learn ways to keep your marketing alive and your communications relevant and appropriate during this crisis.

Open to women in business at no charge. Please register online by May 31 at https://networkofexecutivewomen.org/new-lunch-registration.

Network of Executive Women addresses the common business interests and issues of women in executive, professional and entrepreneurial roles through the exchange of ideas, information, and experience. NEW is an affiliate of the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce. Members do not have to be Chamber members or work or reside in Milford but the organization best serves those who work in New Haven and Fairfield Counties. For more information, visit https://networkofexecutivewomen.org/.