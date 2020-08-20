https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Network-of-Executive-Women-holds-virtual-luncheon-15499316.php
Network of Executive Women holds virtual luncheon meeting
Photo: The Network Of Executive Women / Contributed Photo
The Network of Executive Women’s monthly luncheon meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, at noon, on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
This month’s speaker is Attorney Marta A. Collins, Esq. from the firm of Leckerling, Ladwig & Leamon, LLC. Attorney Collins will be presenting on the topic of Understanding the New Certification Requirements of Women-Owned Small Businesses and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Businesses.
NEW is a networking group for women in business. Guests are invited. Guest attendance is limited to two network luncheons or events; thereafter membership is required.
Register at networkofexecutivewomen.org. Virtual meetings are $5 for members and $10 for guests.
View Comments