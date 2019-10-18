Netflix releases Panama Papers movie despite lawsuit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Netflix has released a movie based on the so-called Panama Papers despite an attempt by two lawyers linked to the documents to stop the streaming premiere.

Netflix on Friday debuted "The Laundromat," starring Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep, after a limited release in theaters.

Two Panamanian lawyers, Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, sued Netflix Tuesday in federal court in Connecticut, saying the movie defamed them and could prejudice criminal cases against them.

The Panama Papers were more than 11 million documents leaked from the two lawyers' firm in a data breach that shed light on how the rich hide their money.

A judge on Thursday ruled there was no valid reason to file the case in Connecticut and ordered it transferred to the Los Angeles-area federal court district.