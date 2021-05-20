Netanyahu's prospects bolstered amid Israel-Hamas fighting JOSEF FEDERMAN, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 2:19 a.m.
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he shows a slideshow during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel.
FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, people stand in front of an election campaign billboard for the Likud party showing a portrait of its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and opposition party leader Yair Lapid, in Ramat Gan, Israel.
FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.
FILE - In this May 10, 2021, file photo, Israelis wave national flags during a Jerusalem Day march, in Jerusalem. At the last minute, the Israeli government ordered marchers to change their route, but by then it was too late. Hamas, saying it was protecting Jerusalem, launched a barrage of long-range rockets at the city, crossing an Israeli "red line" and sparking the war.
FILE - In this May 18, 2021, file photo, a Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to return a teargas canister toward soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops at the northern entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah.
FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Israeli riot police tries to block a Jewish right-wing man as clashes erupted between Arabs, police and Jews, in the mixed town of Lod, central Israel.
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, an Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border.
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel.
FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, Jacob Simona stands by his burning car during clashes with Israeli Arabs and police in the Israeli mixed city of Lod, Israel.
14 of14
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is at war with Hamas, Jewish-Arab mob violence has erupted inside Israel, and the West Bank is experiencing its deadliest unrest in years. Yet this may all bolster Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Just over a week ago, the longtime Israeli leader’s political career seemed all but over. He had failed to form a coalition government following an indecisive parliamentary election, and his political rivals were on the cusp of pushing him out of office.