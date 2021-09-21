Nerves on edge on Spanish island as quakes, lava threaten ARITZ PARRA, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 4:27 a.m.
Hot lava reaches a swimming pool after an eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption. (Europa Press via AP)
A molten rock from volcano lava sits in the middle of a road near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in the backround, erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption. (Kike Rincon, Europa Press via AP)
Crucifixes of Jesus Christ lie in the back of a truck after being saved from the San Pio X church in El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in backround, erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption.(Kike Rincon, Europa Press via AP)
EL PASO, Canary Islands (AP) — Several small earthquakes shook the Spanish island of La Palma off northwest Africa in the early hours of Tuesday, keeping nerves on edge as rivers of lava continued to flow toward the sea and a new vent blew open on the mountainside.
The new vent is 900 meters (3,000 feet) north of the Cumbre Vieja ridge, where the volcano first erupted on Sunday after a week of thousands of small earthquakes.