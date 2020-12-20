Nepal president dissolves Parliament; elections next spring BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 8:09 a.m.
A Nepalese protester burns an effigy of prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli in front of the parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Nepal's president dissolved Parliament on Sunday after the prime minister recommended the move amid an escalating feud within his Communist Party that is likely to push the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. Parliamentary elections will be held on April 30 and May 10, according to a statement from President Bidya Devi Bhandari's office.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s president dissolved Parliament on Sunday after the prime minister recommended the move amid an escalating feud within his Communist Party that is likely to push the Himalayan nation into a political crisis.
Parliamentary elections will be held on April 30 and May 10, according to a statement from President Bidya Devi Bhandari's office.
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA