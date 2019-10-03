Nelly Nicol of Billings running for state auditor

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Billings woman who has spent much of her career in the workers compensation insurance industry is seeking the Republican nomination for Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner.

Nelly Nicol announced her candidacy Thursday, saying she would work to protect Montana consumers and bring transparency to the auditor’s office. The auditor also holds a seat on the Land Board, which manages Montana Trust Lands to generate money for public schools.

Troy Downing of Big Sky, who finished third in a four-way primary for U.S. Senate in 2018, is also seeking the Republican nomination for auditor. Rep. Shane Morigeau of Missoula is seeking the Democratic nomination.

Auditor Matt Rosendale, a Republican, is running for Montana’s U.S. House seat.