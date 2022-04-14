Neighbors back Ukraine, demand accountability for war crimes ADAM SCHRECK and OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, Associated Press April 14, 2022 Updated: April 14, 2022 12:15 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep toured war-ravaged areas near the Ukrainian capital and demanded accountability for what they called war crimes, as Kyiv and Moscow gave conflicting accounts of what happened to a badly damaged missile cruiser that is the flagship vessel of Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea.
Wednesday's visit by the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia was a strong show of solidarity from the countries on NATO’s eastern flank, three of them like Ukraine once part of the Soviet Union. They traveled by train to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to meet with their counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and visited Borodyanka, one of the nearby towns where evidence of atrocities was found after Russian troops withdrew to focus on the country's east.
ADAM SCHRECK and OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI