Neighbors appeal two-family house in Milford

MILFORD — An unpushed “Record” button means that the Zoning Board of Appeals will re-hear an appeal against construction of a two-family house on Maddox Ave. The board has scheduled a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 to continue a public hearing on the appeal. The Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved the plans Aug. 18
Attorney Max Case, who filed the appeal on behalf of two neighbors, Robert McCloud of Scott St. and Evdoxia Picarazzi of Maddox Ave., has also filed suit in Superior Court seeking to overturn the approval.