Negotiator tells Congress US still trying for Iran nuke deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States' top negotiator for Iran nuclear talks made the case to lawmakers Wednesday for sticking with what may be a last try for a deal reimposing limits on Iran’s nuclear development, despite Iran closing in on completing a bomb-capable nuclear program.
Rob Malley, President Joe Biden’s envoy to negotiations aimed at getting the U.S. and Iran back in a breached 2015 Iran nuclear deal, faced lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.