Need a gardening teacher? UMaine has one for you

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's university system is providing gardening buddies.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension said it's launching a program to match gardeners of different experience levels. Gardening has emerged as a popular hobby during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension said the Garden Mentorship Program will match residents with master gardener volunteers to provide virtual technical assistance and coaching. Gardeners can get involved by filling out a Garden Mentor Request form on the UMaine website.

The extension said the program is geared at gardeners ranging from novices to old pros.