Nebraska teen gets probation for crash that killed girl

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — The teenage driver of an SUV that crashed last summer in eastern Nebraska, killing a passenger, was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years of probation.

Dylan Maguire, who was 14 at the time of the crash, appeared in court for a hearing before Washington County Juvenile Judge Francis W. Barron III. Maguire was sentenced for motor vehicle homicide reckless driving, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The length of probation coincides with Maguire’s 19th birthday. Barron also ordered the teen to perform 200 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the family of the teen who died.

Prosecutors dismissed three counts of second-degree assault, according to court documents.

The crash in Washington County killed 14-year-old Heidy Martinez on July 5, 2019.

Officials said the Chevrolet SUV was going south when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then entered a cornfield on the east side of the road and rolled.