Nebraska man sentenced to 47 years for sex trafficking teens

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who was convicted of sex trafficking two teenage girls was sentenced Tuesday to 47 years in federal prison.

Devin L. Ashford, 33, of Lincoln was convicted by jurors in August of sex trafficking of a minor; production of child pornography; sex trafficking by means of force, threat, fraud or coercion; and interstate travel for prostitution, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard also sentenced him to 10 years of supervised release after he finishes his prison term.

Police said Ashford used social media to recruit young women to engage in prostitution and work for him. At trial, victims testified that Ashford beat, starved and pushed cocaine on them to get them to provide sexual services.

At least three of the minors had either run away from home or were in the foster care system when Ashford targeted them, prosecutors said.