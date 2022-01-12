Nebraska hospitals stretched thin as virus surge continues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hospitals in Nebraska are stretched thin due to the current surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, combined with the large number of health care workers who are out sick.
“We’re overwhelmed,” said Nebraska Medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Angela Hewlett, who oversees the Omaha hospital's biocontainment unit. “This is really leading to a situation where we’re unable to provide the care that we want to because a lot of us are sick. And those of us that are not sick are incredibly burnt out and it’s just very devastating to see on a daily basis.”