Nebraska governor extends order restricting gatherings to 10

A nurse in protective gear tests for the COVID-19 and coronavirus virus at a drive-through test location at Bryant Health's LifePointe campus in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Testing was by appointment only.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four more Nebraska counties are now covered by an enforceable order limiting public gatherings to 10 people as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state topped 100.

Gov. Pete Ricketts' order was extended to Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties on Sunday. A day earlier, a similar order was imposed on Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties effectively shutting down the dining rooms of restaurants and bars and closing churches, theaters, schools and gyms in those areas. Funerals and weddings are also limited to no more than 10 people.

The area covered under the new orders includes more than 150,000 people.

Ricketts earlier this month issued the order for Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Washington counties, then Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders counties. Combined, all of those counties account for well over half of the state's population.

State health officials said Sunday that Nebraska has at least 108 cases of COVID-19, up from 99 on Saturday. The first two deaths linked to the disease in the state were reported Friday in Douglas and Hall counties.

The Douglas County Health Department reported Saturday that 10 new cases had been confirmed as testing is being expanded. These latest cases involve two women and a man in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, two women in their 50s and a woman in her 70s, the department said. None of the people among the newly confirmed cases is hospitalized, the department said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

