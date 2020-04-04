Nebraska governor extends order limiting gatherings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has expanded to all 93 Nebraska counties an enforceable order that limits gatherings to fewer than 10 and closes many non-essential businesses and services.

The expanded order Friday night followed yet another case of community-spread COVID-19, this time in southeastern Nebraska’s Gage County. Ricketts had earlier resisted expanding the order statewide, preferring a regional approach.

“The next several weeks will be key to slowing the spread of the virus in Nebraska," Ricketts said in a written statement.

The directed health measure began last month in eastern Nebraska counties surrounding the state’s largest city of Omaha, then was expanded to 56 counties until Friday’s statewide order, which is in effect until May 11. It restricts public gatherings, closes restaurant dining rooms and bars to the public and requires people showing symptoms the virus to quarantine.

For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illnesses.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 285 late Friday. Six have died.

