Nebraska authorities ID body of man found in Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Nebraska have identified a man whose body was pulled from a sandpit pond near Lexington last week.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said the body is that of Eduardo Farias-Garcia, 24, of Lexington, television station NTV reported. Sheriff’s officials found his body Sept. 14 in the pond south of Lexington after someone called 911 to report seeing what appeared to be a body floating in the water.

Authorities said Farias-Garcia was wearing only shorts and tennis shoes when he was found. He appeared to have been in the water for about a week, investigators said. Results from an autopsy are expected in the coming weeks.

The sheriff's office said investigators are trying to track Farias-Garcia's movements back to Labor Day weekend.