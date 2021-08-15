Nebraska State Trooper shoots and kills man with rifle

ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska State Trooper shot and killed an 80-year-old man who pointed a rifle at officers after a dispute with a neighbor in the eastern Nebraska town of St. Paul, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday while officers were investigating an incident where one man fired a gun during a dispute with a neighbor. Officers from the Nebraska State Patrol, Howard County Sheriff's office and St. Paul police department all responded in St. Paul, which is located about 23 miles north of Grand Island, Nebraska.