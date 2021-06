CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Nearly $560,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds is going to a health care provider to expand access to telehealth services to veterans and low-income patients, New Hampshire's congressional delegation said.

The money is going to the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. Veterans and low-income patients with mental health conditions and substance use disorders make up more than half of the center's 11,000 patients.