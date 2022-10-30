Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Nearly 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year with dozens more feared missing after villagers fled in the wrong direction and got buried in a boulder-laden mudslide, while more than a million others were swamped by floodwater in several provinces, officials said Monday.
At least 53 of 98 people who died — mostly in flooding and landslides — were from Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro autonomous region, which was swamped by unusually heavy rains set off by Tropical Storm Nalgae. The storm blew out of the country and into the South China Sea on Sunday, leaving a trail of destruction in a large swath of the archipelago.