Navy seeking to test private wells near submarine base

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is seeking to test private drinking wells near the Connecticut submarine base for potentially dangerous industrial compounds known as "forever chemicals."

Navy officials say they're trying to determine whether certain chemicals used at the Groton submarine base migrated through groundwater to private drinking levels at unsafe levels.

Officials will be testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS. Authorities say the most common Navy use of the chemicals has been in a firefighting foam.

The chemicals have been linked to various health risks, including developmental issues in children and decreased liver, thyroid and immune system function.

The Navy has scheduled a public meeting on the proposed water sampling on Sept. 17 in Groton.

A state task force is reviewing levels of the chemicals across Connecticut.