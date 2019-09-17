Navy honors Cody with ship name

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A new Navy fast transport ship will be named after the Wyoming city of Cody.

The Cody Enterprise reports Cody Mayor Matt Hall announced recently that U.S. Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer informed him the ship will be named the USNS Cody.

Cody joins Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie and a few other communities as Wyoming cities chosen as U.S. Navy ship namesakes.

The Cody is under construction and is expected to be commissioned within the year.

Fast transport ships carry personnel, equipment and supplies.

