Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions to help Ukraine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s team hit Capitol Hill Thursday, urging a fresh round of sanctions over the war in Ukraine that moves beyond wealthy oligarchs to spread the financial pain to Russian government officials, mid-level politicians and public figures.
The group is discussing with senators a list of 6,000 people for possible sanctions, including Russian defense and security officials, administrative employees, governors, members of parliament, even editors and managers at state-aligned media operations.